Doughboys Snap Streak, Edge River Riders 6-5

Johnson City put an eight-game losing streak to bed on Saturday night, edging out Elizabethton 6-5 in a nailbiter on the road.

The victory is the Doughboys' first since June 26, and breaks up the longest skid in the Appalachian League this season.

Cade Sumbler got the party started with his first triple of the season, a two-out two-RBI rocket in the first inning that drove home Steven Ondina and Alan Espinal.

Later, after the River Riders (16-14) tied it 2-2, the Doughboys (9-19-1) got another huge two-out hit, this time from Cherokee Nichols, who smashed a two-RBI double to right field to give Johnson City a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

However, Elizabethton was right there for a response, plating two more runs to make it 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth.

Johnson City was able to manufacture another go-ahead run in the sixth inning, thanks to a Chyran Cruse leadoff double that was followed up by a Connor James sacrifice bunt and then a balk call that sent Cruse home.

In the next inning, a Cruse sacrifice fly drove in Jaxson Crull to make 6-4 in favor of the visitors. Elizabethton threatened once more, putting Marcus Brown on base with two outs after an infield error and scoring him on a Robin Fernandez single to get within a run.

From there, Doughboy pitcher Gianluca Shinn shut down the River Riders on the way to a two-inning save, his first of the season.

One night after giving up 17 runs on 20 hits to Princeton in a 17-3 blowout loss, the Doughboys pitching staff gave up just two total earned runs to a potent Elizabethton lineup.

Miguel Fulgencio, Donye Evans, and Shinn combined to allow zero earned runs in the final six innings out of the Johnson City bullpen. Along with starter Walker Trusley, the quartet of pitchers tallied thirteen strikeouts and issued just three walks.

Johnson City will look for a series sweep when they return to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Sunday evening for a seven-inning contest against the River Riders. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

