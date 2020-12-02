Greeneville Baseball Club Releases 2021 Schedule

December 2, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Reds News Release





GREENEVILLE, TN - In conjunction with the Appalachian League, the Greeneville Baseball Club have announced the schedule for the 2021 campaign. The Greeneville Baseball Club kicks off the season at Pioneer Park on Tuesday, June 8rd against the Johnson City Baseball Club.

"We are extremely excited to continue baseball at Pioneer Park in Greeneville and with the release of the 2021 schedule, we hope that it encourages fans to have something to look forward to in 2021. The atmosphere will be fun and exciting as it has always been," stated Kat Foster, Greeneville's General Manager. "I look forward to seeing the fans and partners out to the park to enjoy fireworks, theme nights, and everything else we have planned. I hope everyone is just as excited as we are to get baseball games back to Greeneville!"

The 2021 schedule can be viewed. Game times and promotions for the 2021 season will be released at a later date.

