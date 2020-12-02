Elizabethton Baseball Club Releases 2021 Schedule

December 2, 2020 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton Twins News Release





ELIZABETHTON, TN - In conjunction with the Appalachian League, the Elizabethton Baseball Club have announced the schedule for the 2021 campaign. The Elizabethton Baseball Club kicks off the season at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, June 3rd against the Greeneville Baseball Club.

"We are extremely excited about the 2021 season. The Appalachian League is back and alive in Elizabethton. It will be filled with fireworks, nightly promotions, and exciting action on the field," Brice Ballentine, Elizabethton's General Manager says. "We look forward to welcoming all fans to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark for games as we continue to provide fun, affordable family entertainment."

The 2021 schedule can be viewed. Game times and promotions for the 2021 season will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from December 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.