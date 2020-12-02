Johnson City Baseball Club Releases 2021 Schedule

JOHNSON CITY, TN - In conjunction with the Appalachian League, the Johnson City Baseball Club have announced the schedule for the 2021 campaign. The Johnson City Baseball Club kicks off the season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday, June 3rd against the Bristol Baseball Club.

"We are so excited to announce our 2021 schedule! It feels so good to be able to say baseball is back in Johnson City after everything that has gone on in 2020. We will release a new team identity for the first time since 1975, so we hope everyone is as excited about that as we are," stated Zac Clark, Johnson City's General Manager. "With all of the changes, we promise our fans that they will still be treated to the outstanding experience they have become accustomed to at beautiful TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Fans can still look forward to classics like Dollar Monday, Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks shows, amazing giveaways, and much more! We look to make 2021 the best year yet for baseball in Johnson City."

The 2021 schedule can be viewed. Game times and promotions for the 2021 season will be released at a later date.

