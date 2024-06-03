Green Bay Keeps Winning Streak Alive, Defeating Quad City 64-36

June 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







GREEN BAY, Wisc. - In this Week 12 matchup, the Quad City Steamwheelers traveled to Green Bay, Wisc., to take on the Green Bay Blizzard. Quad City hoped to even the season series at one apiece, but that was not the case as Green Bay dominated the Steamwheelers 64-36 to clinch the season series.

The game began with Quad City's offense taking the field, but they faced challenges early on. Their first drive was filled with a barrage of penalties, pushing them back repeatedly and forcing them to attempt a field goal, which Kyle Kaplan missed. Green Bay capitalized on their initial possession with a successful "tush push" by Max Meylor, making the score 7-0 in favor of the Blizzard. Quad City's woes continued when, on their very next play from scrimmage, Mike Irwin threw an interception to Ravarius Rivers, who made an impressive play on the ball, returning possession to the Blizzard. Green Bay took full advantage of the turnover, with Meylor scoring his second rushing touchdown of the day, extending their lead to 14-0. At this point, it seemed like Green Bay would dominate the game. However, as the first quarter drew to a close, Edward Vander found the end zone with a rushing touchdown, putting the Steamwheelers on the board and narrowing the gap to seven points.

At the start of the second quarter, Green Bay put together a promising drive, but it ended in a botched snap on a field goal attempt, resulting in no points. Quad City took over on offense, but their drive was cut short as Julius Wilkerson, who ended the night with 14 tackles and an interception, forced a fumble, recovered by Kevin Ransom II. The Blizzard capitalized on the turnover, with Meylor connecting with Jalyn Cagle, who extended the lead to 21-7. Green Bay regained possession after another missed field goal by Kaplan, giving them a chance to double up before halftime. With just 23 seconds left on the clock, Meylor hooked up with Harry Ballard lll, making the score 28-7 at the end of the half.

To start the second half, the Blizzard continued their dominance as E.J. Burgess Jr. crossed the goal line for his first touchdown of the night, extending the lead to 35-7. Quad City responded on their first drive of the half with a rushing touchdown from Irwin, closing the gap to 35-14. However, just as Quad City seemed poised for a comeback, the Blizzard struck again with Meylor throwing another touchdown pass, this time to Demetrius Moore, making it 42-14. Quad City narrowed the margin when Irwin found Jarrod Harrington for a touchdown, bringing the score to 42-21 by the end of the quarter.

The Blizzard began the fourth quarter with possession and faced a crucial fourth down. Under pressure, Meylor made an ill-advised throw that was intercepted by Darreon Jackson, giving Quad City a surge of momentum. Capitalizing on the turnover, the Steamwheelers found the end zone with a run by Jordan Vesey, lessening the gap to 14 points. However, Burgess Jr. capped off an impressive night by scoring three more rushing touchdowns before the clock hit zero, bringing his total on the night to four. Quad City scored once more in the fourth, but it was not enough, as the Blizzard secured a commanding 64-36 victory. Green Bay's dominant performance in Week 12 solidified their reputation as a formidable force in the league.

Green Bay (8-2) is set to go on the road next Saturday, June 8, for a crucial matchup against the Massachusetts Pirates (6-3). The Blizzard continues to chase the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. For Quad City (4-5), they will host the Frisco Fighters (7-2) and look to get back into the win column to keep their playoff hopes alive.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.