Fighters Down Massachusetts, 52-48, in Edwards' Return

June 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO - Before accounting for four scores in a 52-48 home win over the Massachusetts Pirates, TJ Edwards had some help.

On a second-quarter 3rd-and-9 on Frisco's 10-yard line, the Fighters' Charles Williams punched the ball out of Alejandro Bennifield's grasp and chased it down on the other side of midfield. Jimmy Smith wheeled in from 10 yards four plays later, capitalizing on the takeaway and dousing some of the visitors' momentum after they'd been spotted 13 early points.

Jakharious Smith stuffed Massachusetts' Isaac Zico on 4th-and-1 to force a turnover on downs on the following possession and Bryce Crawford drew the Frisco (8-2) closer with a field goal with 52 seconds left in the second frame. Jimmie Robinson slipped in on the ground from short yardage 21 ticks later.

Edwards' 11-yard touchdown pass to Cole Blackman preceded halftime by 10 seconds, making it a two-point game at that juncture. Early on, the Pirates (6-4) had kept the Fighters without any first-quarter points.

Robinson punched it in from two yards out on the game's second play from scrimmage, then a 17-yard connection by Bennifield and Thomas Owens gave the visitors a 13-point lead 10:23 into the initial frame. Crawford missed the mark on a field goal try between that pair of scores.

From 36 yards away, Edwards scooted in untouched down the left sideline to get the third frame underway. Robinson responded to that one, as well as Martez Carter's rushing touchdown on a 4th-and-1 from the Massachusetts 4.

A two-yard Edwards keeper opened the fourth quarter, then he looped a 26-yard aerial to Blackman five plays after his defense forced a turnover on downs. Bennifield and Zico combined for a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-39 with 5:19 remaining.

Edwards all but put a stamp on the win by hitting a wide-open Richard Turner from eight yards out and 3:20 to go. Bennifield tossed a three-yard score to Owens with 16 ticks to go and Williams brought down the onside kick.

