Arizona Sinks Sharks for Second Time this Season with 62-41 Victory

June 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Rattlers traveled down to Flordia to take on the Jacksonville Sharks for the second time this season. In a very back-to-back match-up between the two rivals, the Rattlers managed to come out with the win.

The Jacksonville Sharks started the game with a bold move, utilizing the option play effectively. N'Kosi Perry rushed into the end zone on a designed quarterback draw. This set the tone for an intense match. However, the Arizona Rattlers quickly demonstrated why they boast the fifth-best offense in the league. On their opening play, Dalton Sneed connected with Corey Reed Jr. for a long touchdown, completing a swift two-play drive. This marked the 15th touchdown of the year for Shannon Brooks. Not to be outdone, Perry scored again on a 14-yard touchdown run during the Sharks' second drive.

Entering the second quarter, the Sharks' running game dominated the Rattlers' defense. Rattlers head coach Kevin Guy made crucial defensive adjustments to counter the Sharks' ground attack. These changes paid off, as the Rattlers managed to stifle the run and force Jacksonville to rely on their passing game. Capitalizing on their defensive improvement, Sneed found a wide-open Jamal Miles to tie the game. Sneed then connected with Reed again, despite taking a hit, for his second touchdown of the night. The Sharks responded with a 48-yard touchdown from Perry, keeping the game intensely competitive. The Rattlers then converted on a crucial fourth-and-3 with a pass to Nihjer Jackson, followed by a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Miles. The Sharks managed a kickoff return touchdown to close the gap, but the Rattlers still led 35-34 at the end of the first half.

The Rattlers received the ball to start the third quarter and quickly capitalized, with Jamal Miles scoring his second touchdown of the night. Shannon Brooks also added to the score, extending the Rattlers' lead. Although Dalton Sneed threw an interception in the fourth quarter, giving the Sharks a golden opportunity, Jacksonville could only cut the deficit to seven points. Corey Reed Jr. scored another touchdown for the Rattlers, effectively ending any hopes of a Sharks comeback. Jacksonville struggled offensively for the remainder of the game, managing only one more score.

Dalton Sneed showcased his all-around game with deep passes and strong connections throughout the match. He connected with Corey Reed Jr. for another touchdown and hit Jamal Miles again to put the Rattlers up 62-41. Dawson Evitts contributed by successfully making the extra points. The game concluded with the Rattlers securing a decisive victory, an end score of 62-41. Notably, Shannon Brooks reached his 15th touchdown of the season, reinforcing the Rattlers' offensive prowess.

Next week, the Rattlers are on the road again as they take on the San Diego Strikeforce on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

