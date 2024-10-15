Great Lakes Loons Win Best Promotion of the Year for True Crime Night

MIDLAND, MI - The Great Lakes Loons have been awarded Minor League Baseball's Best Promotion of the Year for their innovative and thrilling True Crime Night. This accolade was announced at the 2024 Golden Bobblehead Awards, honoring the most creative and impactful promotions across MiLB.

True Crime Night captivated fans with an immersive, stadium-wide mystery revolving around the disappearance of beloved mascot Rall E. Camel. The event transformed Dow Diamond into a noir thriller, complete with "Missing" posters, interactive clues, and dramatic video teasers. Fans became detectives as they followed a series of engaging storylines, which culminated in an exciting on-field chase at a local airport, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

"This promotion was a grand slam, blending storytelling with interactive fan engagement," said Chris Mundhenk, President and GM for the Loons. "We wanted to give our fans something unforgettable, and their enthusiasm brought the mystery to life in a way we couldn't have imagined. We're honored to be recognized for our efforts and proud to share this experience with the Loons community."

The Loons were also featured in an excerpt from Benjamin Hill's "Ben's Biz" newsletter on MLB.com: Great Lakes Loons Office Night with David Koechner.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

