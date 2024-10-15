Timber Rattlers & SCHEELS Present Trick-Or-Treat Event for Kids on October 24

October 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Neuroscience Group Field is open for treats - and maybe a few tricks - on Thursday, October 24. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and SCHEELS will host a free Trick-or-Treat event for kids in costume from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Parking and admission are free for this family-friendly event.

Fans should enter through the concourse gate by the ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Performance Center on the first base side of the stadium. Follow the path of our "neighborhood" down the concourse toward the main gates of the stadium and to the exit at the end of the third base concourse where Fang and Whiffer will be stationed to thank you for attending this year's event.

Halloween-themed games will be available to play inside the stadium and food trucks will be stationed outside the stadium to provide refreshments during the event.

