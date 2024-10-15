Whitecaps Announce 2025 Game Times, Fireworks & More

Comstock Park, MI - Comstock Park, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced their game times for the upcoming 2025 season. The team welcomed more than 372,000 fans through the gates last summer and will welcome their 12 millionth fan during the 2025 season. The 32nd season of Whitecaps fun all kicks off at home versus the Dayton Dragons on Friday, April 4 at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps' home opener is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with a post-game Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Show. The 'Caps will conclude their opening series with the Dragons on April 5 & 6, both games starting at 2 p.m. The home season includes 66 home games of a 132-game schedule that runs through September 7.

"The Tigers have one of the most talented farm systems in baseball and we're eager to see the next crop of future Major League players come through West Michigan," said Whitecaps Promotions Manager Ben Love. "Off the field, we'll continue to match that talent and push the bar for Minor League Baseball promotions and entertainment. We're excited to build off a successful 2024 season that brought new and exciting promotions to LMCU Ballpark. We're always looking to keep the experience fresh, and several new promotions are being planned. You never know what you might see at LMCU Ballpark in 2025!"

The month of April includes nine home dates, with four weekend games (2 p.m. start time for each), and five weekday games (four at 6:35 p.m. and a special 12:05 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 16). April will once again see the return of April Dollar Days for 'Caps fans who love to save and a post-game Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 19. May features 12 home games against in-state rivals, six-game homestands on May 6-11 against the Lansing Lugnuts and on May 20-25 against the Great Lakes Loons. Blue Cross Blue Shield School Days, popular as school enrichment field trips, are returning with two 11 a.m. games on Thursday, May 8, and Wednesday, May 21.

June and July each feature 12 home games for the 'Caps. Weekday games will start at 6:35pm, Saturdays at 7:05 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. A special 7:05 p.m. start is scheduled for Thursday, July 3 and a July matinee is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on July 30 as LMCU Ballpark once again turns into a waterpark for "Super Splash Day"

August is the busiest month at LMCU Ballpark with 15 home games, as the 'Caps conclude their series with the Dragons on July 29 - August 3. They then welcome in the Cedar Rapids Kernels (August 5-10) and Lansing Lugnuts (August 19-24) for six games each. The regular season wraps up in September with six home games, concluding at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 7.

Fireworks will electrify the night sky over LMCU Ballpark with 20 Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Nights, including every Saturday night from Memorial Day to the end of the season, as well as select additional nights including Opening Day (April 4), Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 and 25), and July 3! The electricity won't stop just with the Fireworks though, as LMCU Ballpark will once again glow with "If it isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On Night" and post-game GLOW Run the Bases (September 5).

A fan favorite, Helen Devos Children's Hospital Family Days will return once again on Sundays. The first 1,000 kids age 12 and under will eat for free, plus fans will be invited down to play catch on the field and to get their favorite Whitecaps players' autographs before the 2 p.m. start. Then, after the game, all kids are invited to stick around and run the bases. The Whitecaps complete weekly promotions schedule can be found below.

Weekly promotions include:

Tuesday: JOY99 Bulletin Night (half off box or reserved seats with worship or community bulletin)

Wednesday: Silver Sluggers Wednesday (Half-off box or reserved seat tickets for fans age 50 or better)

Thursday: Thrifty Thursdays ($3 hot dogs, Pepsi products and 20 oz. beers); show a college or military ID and get half off reserved seats or lawn seats.

Sunday: Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Days (first 1,000 kids eat free; autographs and play catch on the field pre-game; kids run the bases post-game)

Fans can purchase season tickets and mini plans beginning Tuesday, October 22 by calling the Whitecaps front office at (616) 784-4131 or visiting Whitecapsbaseball.com. Hospitality areas will go on sale Thursday, November 21, and group seating for 20 or more will go on sale the following day. Individual game tickets will go on sale in early 2025.

For the complete list of Whitecaps games with game times, click here: https://www.milb.com/west-michigan/tickets/schedule/2025

