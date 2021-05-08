Gray Leads Mudcats in 6-2 Series Clinching Win

ZEBULON - Joe Gray Jr. led the way for the second straight night after going 2-for-3 with two doubles, including a go-head RBI double in the third as the Mudcats defeated the visiting Woodpeckers 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,950 (limited seating) on Saturday night in Zebulon.

Catcher Alex Hall had a run scoring triple in the game and reliever Juan Geraldo earned the win after tossing two scoreless frames with two strikeouts. The victory lifted the Mudcats to a 4-1 start on the season and gave them a series clinching victory.

The Mudcats did, however, fall behind early after Fayetteville's Matthew Barefoot homered to center in the second. That lead disappeared later in the third after Carolina rallied for two unearned runs to take a 2-1 lead. Freddy Zamora sparked that rally with a double before scoring moments later from second when Joey Wiemer reached on an error. Zavier Warren followed with a walk and then Gray drove in Wiemer with his RBI double.

Carolina later took a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Gabe Holt doubled and scored on a RBI single from Felix Valerio. The Woodpeckers (1-4) came back with a home run from Luke Berryhill in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2, but the Mudcats rallied for three more runs in the eighth while taking a 6-2 lead. The three run eighth included a leadoff double from Gray, a RBI triple from Alex Hall and a wild pitch that scored Arbert Cipion from third.

Carolina stater Brandon Knarr worked through two innings and allowed one run (Barefoot's homer) on three hits in his professional debut. Knarr also struck out five and walked two. Reliever's Geraldo, Michele Vassalotti and Peyton Long followed and would combine to allow just one run the rest of the way (Berryhill's homer off Vassalotti).

Geraldo (1-0) worked two scoreless frames and struck out two while earning the win. Fayetteville's Angel Macuare took the loss after allowing three runs and five hits over three and 2/3 for the Woodpeckers.

HOME RUNS:

Fayetteville HR : Barefoot (1, 2nd inning off Knarr, 0 on, 0 out); Berryhill (1, 6th inning off Vassalotti, 0 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Barefoot, RF (Fayetteville): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Berryhill, 1B (Fayetteville): 2-for-4, 1 R,, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Zamora, SS (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Warren, C (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Hall, A, C (Carolina): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Holt, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Geraldo (W, 1-0) (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Vassalotti (H, 1) (Carolina): 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Long (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Woodpeckers 2nd (Woodpeckers 1, Mudcats 0) -- Matthew Barefoot hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-0 pitch. Luke Berryhill singles through the hole at second base. Yeuris Ramirez walks, Luke Berryhill to 2nd. Kenedy Corona strikes out swinging. Joe Perez flies out to Joe Gray Jr., Luke Berryhill to 3rd. Wild pitch by Brandon Knarr, Yeuris Ramirez to 2nd. Zach Daniels strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 3rd (Mudcats 2, Woodpeckers 1) -- Gabe Holt flies out to Kenedy Corona. Felix Valerio grounds out, Shay Whitcomb to Luke Berryhill. Freddy Zamora doubles through the hole at shortstop. Joey Wiemer reaches on fielding error by Ronaldo Urdaneta, Freddy Zamora scores. Zavier Warren walks, Joey Wiemer to 2nd. Joe Gray Jr. doubles to left field, Joey Wiemer scores; Zavier Warren to 3rd. Ernesto Martinez strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 4th (Mudcats 3, Woodpeckers 1) -- Alex Hall strikes out swinging. Arbert Cipion grounds out, Ronaldo Urdaneta to Luke Berryhill. Gabe Holt doubles to right field. Felix Valerio singles through the hole at second base, Gabe Holt scores; Felix Valerio advances to 2nd on fielding error by Matthew Barefoot. Pitcher Change: Ernesto Jaquez replaces Angel Macuare. Wild pitch by Ernesto Jaquez, Felix Valerio to 3rd. Freddy Zamora struck out looking.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Woodpeckers 6th (Mudcats 3, Woodpeckers 2) -- Matthew Barefoot flies out to Joey Wiemer. Luke Berryhill hits a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch. Yeuris Ramirez walks. Yeuris Ramirez caught stealing 2nd base, Alex Hall to Gabe Holt. Kenedy Corona flies out to Joe Gray Jr.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 6, Woodpeckers 2) -- Joe Gray Jr. doubles to left field. Ernesto Martinez flies out to Kenedy Corona. Alex Hall triples through the hole at second base, Joe Gray Jr. scores. Pitcher Change: Jonathan Sprinkle replaces Jayson Schroeder. Wild pitch by Jonathan Sprinkle, Alex Hall scores. Arbert Cipion walks. Gabe Holt grounds out, Ronaldo Urdaneta to Luke Berryhill, Arbert Cipion to 3rd. Wild pitch by Jonathan Sprinkle, Arbert Cipion scores. Felix Valerio strikes out swinging, Felix Valerio to 1st;wild pitch by Jonathan Sprinkle. Freddy Zamora hit by pitch, Felix Valerio to 2nd. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

