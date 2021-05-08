Defensive Miscues Haunt RiverDogs in 5-1 Loss to Myrtle Beach

Charleston, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs committed three errors that contributed to four unearned Myrtle Beach runs in a 5-1 defeat on Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Heriberto Hernandez hit a home run for the second straight night to provide the only offense for the RiverDogs. A season-high 3,234 fans were in attendance at the game.

Myrtle Beach (2-3) opened the scoring in the second inning against Charleston starter Seth Johnson. Yohendrick Pinango and Luis Verdugo hit back-to-back doubles to give the Pelicans a lead they would never relinquish. Following an error and a walk, Darius Hill singled in another run to increase the margin to 2-0.

Hernandez's fourth inning home run momentarily cut the lead in half, but Myrtle Beach widened the gap in the fifth. The inning began with an error by Alika Williams that allowed Yeison Sanchez to reach base. He then stole second and third before Jordan Nwogu joined him on the basepaths via walk. With the infield in, Pinango hit a bouncer to first baseman Jonathan Embry who quickly threw home to try and cut down the lead runner. The sliding Santana beat the tag of Luis Leon to make the score 3-1. Nwogu scored on a wild pitch and, before the frame was over, Verdugo drove in the final run of the night with a bouncer to third, scoring Pinango.

The RiverDogs went 0-8 with runners in scoring position and are now 5-33 in such situations over the last three games. Hernandez provided two of the team's four hits in the game with the other two coming from Leon and Diego Infante.

The bullpen, consisting of Graeme Stinson, Angel Felipe and Brayden Theriot, did not allow an earned run over 6.0 innings. The trio struck out eight Myrtle Beach hitters while walking just one.

While the RiverDogs and Boeing were honoring Chief William Tetrev after the sixth inning, he was awarded the Honor Ribbon, the highest award a sea cadet can receive, and a certificate of appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy. Chief Tetrev was nominated for the academy by senators Tim Scott, Lindsay Graham and Joe Cunningham and was one of 280 appointees out of approximately 2,000 applicants. In March, Chief Tetrev's jeep was struck by another vehicle causing it to overturn several times. Without regard for his own life, he exited the vehicle in the middle of a busy intersection and carried his passenger to safety.

The series finale against Myrtle Beach is set for Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. LHP John Doxakis (0-0, 0.00) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will also come back with their opening night starter, Manuel Alvarez (0-1, 6.75).

