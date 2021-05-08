FredNats Add Peña and Willingham, Place Cuevas and Yankosky on Injured List

May 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals announced today that they have placed right-handed pitchers Michael Cuevas and Tyler Yankosky on the injured list, and added right-handed pitchers Malvin Peña and Amos Willingham to the active roster from the Complex League in Florida.

Peña, a 23-year-old from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, was in the starting rotation for the Advanced-A Potomac Nationals in 2019. He went 5-9 with a 6.20 ERA, striking out 87 batters in 107.1 innings. In his five-year professional career, he is 13-16 with a 5.36 ERA. He will become the first player to play for both the P-Nats and the FredNats. Peña will wear uniform number 35.

Willingham, a 22-year-old from Summerville, Georgia, was Washington's 17th round selection in the 2019 Draft out of Georgia Tech. In his professional debut in 2019, he went 1-4 with a 3.67 ERA in 27.0 innings for the short-season Auburn Doubledays. Willingham will wear uniform number 36.

Cuevas and Yankosky have each made one appearance for the FredNats this season. On Wednesday, Cuevas pitched 4.1 scoreless innings of one-hit relief and Yankosky allowed six earned runs in 1.1 innings.

The FredNats continue their road series against the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at 6:30. Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15. After a week on the road, the FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 as they welcome the Delmarva Shorebirds to FredNats Ballpark.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.