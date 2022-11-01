Grasshoppers Help Vandalia Presbyterian Church Feed People in Need

(Greensboro, NC) The Greensboro Grasshoppers learned yesterday that Vandalia Presbyterian Church was robbed over the weekend of several hundred dollars' worth of food intended for the hungry and decided to do something about it. Today they delivered a $1,000 check to the church to offset their loss.

"It breaks your heart that people would steal food from a church like Vandalia Presbyterian, who is trying so hard to help the hungry people in our community," said Grasshoppers President and General Manager Donald Moore. "Hopefully our donation allows the church to service this population without interruption."

Vandalia Presbyterian works in conjunction with the Second Harvest Food Bank to feed a growing number of people in need, a group that now exceeds over 100 people.

The Grasshoppers have welcomed over 6 million fans in their 17 years at First National Bank Field.

They open the 2023 season at home on Tuesday, April 18th against the Greenville Drive. For information on season tickets, mini ticket plans and advertising packages contact the Grasshoppers office at 336.268.2255.

