2023 Schedule Announced

WILMINGTON, DE - After a brief, three-game series in Aberdeen, the Wilmington Blue Rocks will open the 2023 home schedule at Frawley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11 against the Texas Rangers' High-A affiliate, the Hickory Crawdads. Next season will mark the Blue Rocks' third season as the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

"The Washington Nationals have sent their very best prospects, including Cade Cavalli and Robert Hassell IIII, to Wilmington and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of Nationals' stars right here in the First State," said Blue Rocks managing partner Dave Heller. "There's no better place for a family outing or a company gathering than outside under the stars at Frawley Stadium and we look forward to welcoming back people throughout Delaware, southeast Pennsylvania, southern Jersey and Cecil County, Maryland, all summer long."

The Blue Rocks will once again play a schedule that consists of 132 games - 66 at home and 66 on the road. The Blue Crew will open the season with a three-game series at the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The four closest MLB teams to Wilmington, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Mets, and the New York Yankees will each send their best prospects to Wilmington many times over the course of the season. Three Northern Division opponents of Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles), Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), and Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies) will each visit Wilmington 12 times, while the fourth, the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees), will visit for 18 games in 2023.

Major League Baseball in 2023 is once again limiting player travel. Wilmington will visit the Southern Division just three times; the Rocks play back-to-back series against the Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) and the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) in June, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) in August.

Fans will have the chance to see the Rocks at home 12 times in each April, May, June, and July, and 15 times in August, and closing out the 2023 home regular season in September with three games at Frawley Stadium.

To view the entire 2023 schedule, please click here.

Game times, season ticket information, policies and procedures, promotions, and more, will be available in the near future.

The Blue Rocks are an affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Blue Rocks play at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium on the Wilmington Riverfront in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The Blue Rocks are majority-owned and operated by Main Street Baseball, Ballpark Digest's 2016 Organization of the Year. For more information, please visit www.bluerocks.com.

