Renegades Announce New Cider Donuts Identity

November 1, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley (Renegades) Cider Donuts logo

(Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley (Renegades) Cider Donuts logo(Hudson Valley Renegades)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are proud to announce the Cider Donuts as a new, alternate brand identity for the 2023 season. The team will wear special Cider Donuts uniforms for four games throughout the upcoming season.

A full line of merchandise is available for sale online at the Renegades Team Store, and the identity will be integrated for all home games at the ballpark. Additionally, a new mascot, Dusty the Donut, has also been introduced to the Renegades family.

"It is impossible to think about the fall season in the Hudson Valley without thinking of the smell and taste of warm apple cider donuts," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "The Hudson Valley is Cider Donuts country, and it's time to share this fall delicacy with the world. Let's ride!"

Invented in New York in the mid-20th century, apple cider donuts are synonymous with fall in the Hudson Valley, with over 30 apple orchards and two dozen cideries calling the region home. The standard recipe for cider donuts includes adding apple cider and fall spices to a cake donut batter. After cooking, they are finished with a coating of cinnamon sugar to make a perfect sweet fall treat.

Cider Donuts merchandise is available for purchase exclusively online at the Renegades Team Store now. The first 500 fans to purchase Cider Donuts gear will receive two (2) free tickets to the first Cider Donuts game on Saturday, June 3 when the Renegades take on the Aberdeen IronBirds. Dates for the remaining Cider Donuts games in July, August and September will be announced at a future date.

The first 500 fans to purchase Cider Donuts shirts or sweatshirts will have their apparel delivered in an exclusive Cider Donuts Donut Box. The first 500 Cider Donuts hats will ship in exclusive Cider Donuts Donut Hole boxes.

"We want the Cider Donuts to be a magical experience from the time our fans purchase their gear to our debut on June 3," said Jeffers. "This brand is an integral part of our continued efforts to enhance the fan experience each and every night at The Dutch."

At all 66 home games throughout the 2023 season at Dutchess Stadium, the Renegades will have fresh cider donuts made on premises for fans to enjoy. Cider Donuts games will be themed towards fall favorites, and the Gades will feature special food offerings at concessions stands throughout the ballpark.

Season ticket memberships for the Renegades 2023 season are on sale now by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.