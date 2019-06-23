Grand Slam Sends Voyagers to Series Loss

Missoula, MT - A tide-turning seventh that featured a grand slam lifted the Osprey to a 7-4 series-clinching victory over the Voyagers Sunday night at Ogren Park-Allegiance Field.

Great Falls (4-5) went 3-3 on its first road trip of the season. With the 2-to-1 series win, Missoula (4-5) now holds a 4-to-2 lead in the season series with the Voyagers. Both sit tied for second but five games back already in the North Division as Idaho Falls has started the season 9-0.

The Voyagers opened the scoring with a lead-off, third inning home run high and deep over the wall in right off the bat of Joshua Rivera. The opposite field shot was Rivera's first hit and RBI of the season. The next batter, Caberea Weaver, smoked a double to the wall in deep left. Harvin Mendoza followed with a walk to put runners at first and second. Lency Delgado made it 3-0 with a double deep to the gap in left-center.

After Missoula scored a run in the fourth, both teams matched single runs in the fifth. In the top half, Harvin Mendoza reached base with a two-out double to right. Mendoza moved to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single laced into center by Lency Delgado. The Osprey plated an unearned run in the home half with a bases-loaded walk of Spencer Brickhouse. That cut the lead for Great Falls to 4-2.

Missoula sent eight men to the plate in the seventh and took the lead for good. Kevin Watson started the inning with a line drive single to right. With one out, Tristen Carranza walked. Spencer Brickhouse cut the lead to one with an RBI double lined into right. A walk of Liover Peguero loaded the bases and set the stage for Kevin Lachance. Lachance, a former Ogden Raptor, drilled a grand slam over the wall in left for his first dinger of the season.

On the mound, Pedro Zorilla recorded the win in relief. Zorilla (1-0) worked three scoreless innings and gave up one hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Jack Maynard suffered the loss. Maynard (0-1) yielded five earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks. Ryan Fritze struck out the side in the ninth and posted his first save. Great Falls starter Dan Metzdorf went three hitless and scoreless frames with three strikeouts and one walk.

In the loss, Lency Delgado collected three hits including a double with three RBIs. Kevin Lachance registered two hits and four RBIs. David Sanchez also had two hits, and Spencer Brickhouse drove in three.

After an off-day Monday, the Voyagers return home to Centene Stadium Tuesday, June 25th for a three-game set against first-place and undefeated Idaho Falls. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

