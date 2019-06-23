Late Flurry of Runs Ends in Raptors Walkoff

June 23, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OGDEN, UT - Another Sunday home game, another walkoff win for the Ogden Raptors.

A week after Rolando Lebron hammered a game-ending home run against the Grand Junction Rockies, Sam McWilliams' flare to right scored Jeremy Arocho to win, 8-7, and split a four-game series with the Orem Owlz.

Ogden threatened early, loading the bases in the first with one out and putting two on in the second, without scoring. The Owlz capitalized and picked up four runs in the third, including a pair on a two-out, bases-loaded single.

In the bottom of the third, Justin Yurchak led off and reached third base on a fielding error and throwing error. Two batters later, Sauryn Lao's sacrifice fly brought Yurchak in to put Ogden on the board.

A walk, single and wild pitch put Orem back up by four, 5-1, in the fourth, but the Raptors answered with a Yurchak hit scoring Andrew Shaps in the home half.

Reza Aleaziz pitched a scoreless fifth, setting up a two out rally for his offense. Jon Littell drew a two-out walk to force a pitching change, and Ramon Rodriguez greeted the new pitcher with a two-run homer to left - his first home run of the season and first-ever round tripper at Lindquist Field in his third Raptors season - to draw within one.

The Owlz rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh; a bases-loaded double with two out was the big blow to put them back up by three.

The bottom of the seventh began with Zac Ching reaching on an error by the first baseman, followed by a Littell first-pitch blast to straightaway center to pull Ogden within one at 7-6.

The tying run scored in Ogden's half of the eighth with a two-out rally. Brandon Wulff, in his pro debut, drew his third walk of the game. The Owlz went to their bullpen, and Lao ripped a double into the left field corner to plate Wulff.

In the ninth, Ramon Rodriguez threw out a runner trying to steal second base to end the top half before singling to left with one out in the bottom. Jeremy Arocho was inserted to run and stole second; the throw bounced into center field to send him to third. After a walk to Andy Pages, McWilliams lifted an 0-1 fastball into right and it hit the ground just short of the fielder's dive as Arocho scored to end the game.

With the split, Ogden remains on top of the Pioneer League South division standings at 6-4, one-half game ahead of Grand Junction.

The Raptors take Monday off before making their first-ever visit to Colorado Springs in a Tuesday-Wednesday series at the Rocky Mountain Vibes. Ogden's next home game is Thursday, July 4.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.