Todd, Titus Homer But Raptors Fall

OGDEN, UT - The Ogden Raptors excited their crowd at Lindquist Field with a pair of long balls Saturday night, but it wasn't enough as the visiting Orem Owlz came from behind to win, 7-4.

After the Owlz picked up a run in the second, Joe Vranesh doubled off the base of the left field wall and Tre Todd launched his second home run of the season to put the Raptors in the lead.

Orem combined a walk with a double in the fourth to tie it up, but Todd drove in Sauryn Lao with a double in the home half for a 3-2 lead.

The advantage lasted until the sixth, when Orem strung together a walk and three hits, capped by a sacrifice fly, to score three and take the lead.

Ogden pulled to within one run in the bottom of the seventh as Jimmy Titus led off with his first professional hit and home run, a drive that carried over Raptor Ridge.

The hosts weren't able to tie it up again, however, and Orem picked up insurance runs with a two-run homer in the ninth.

The Raptors go for a split of the four-game series with Orem on Sunday at 4:00 PM. It's another Aloha Sunday, with the Raptors wearing Hawaiian-themed jerseys!

