Eight is Enough in Voyagers Road Win

Missoula, MT - The Voyagers only needed one massive inning to do all their damage Saturday night in an 8-6 victory over Missoula at Ogren Park-Allegiance Field.

Great Falls (4-4) snapped a two-game slide and is now 3-2 on its first road trip of the season. Missoula (3-5) has lost three of its last four but holds a 3-to-2 season series lead over the Voyagers.

After the Osprey broke the ice with a run in the bottom of the fifth, Great Falls responded with its biggest inning of the season in the sixth. Back-to-back walks of Camilo Quinteiro and Caberea Weaver set it all up. Missoula made a pitching change after the first walk of the inning. Kelvin Maldonado reached with a fielder's choice bunt attempt in front of home plate. The catcher's throw to third was late and the bases were loaded. Luis Mieses then tied the game with an RBI single to left. Back-to-back two-run doubles by Harvin Mendoza and Lency Delgado followed to give the Voyagers a 5-1 advantage. With one out, Cameron Simmons brought home a run with an RBI double to left. Kleyder Sanchez used his first hit of the season to drive in another run. And, a two-out infield single by Weaver made it 8-1.

The Osprey did not go silently into the night. Liover Peguero drilled a two-run home run on a line drive to left in the sixth that trimmed it to 8-3. Francis Martinez singled to start the seventh and later scored on a passed ball that made it 8-4.

In the eighth, Missoula used a hit by pitch of Axel Andueza to spark a two-run frame. Andueza went first to third on a Spencer Brickhouse single to center. Andueza then scored on a wild pitch. An RBI single by Peguero brought Brickhouse home and it was 8-6. Missoula put a two-out runner on in the ninth but a grounder to third ended the game.

Four Great Falls batters had multi-hit games. Caberea Weaver, Kelvin Maldonado, and Luis Mieses all had two hits at the top of the lineup. Those three combined to go 6-for-13 after they went 8-for-15 in the series opener Friday. Cameron Simmons finished with two doubles. Spencer Brickhouse went 3-for-4 to lead Missoula. Liover Peguero collected two hits and three RBIs. The Voyagers went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, Rigo Fernandez picked up his first win of the season. Fernandez (1-0) worked two innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits (HR) with two strikeouts and one walk. Landon Whitson suffered the loss. Whitson (0-1) pitched one inning and allowed seven earned runs on seven hits with one walk. Karan Patel notched his first professional save. Patel came on in the eighth and struck out two over one-and-two-thirds without a hit.

The Voyagers wrap up the three-game weekend series at Missoula Sunday night. The rubber match is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. After an off-day Monday, Great Falls returns home Tuesday, June 25th for a three-game set against first-place Idaho Falls. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

