Osprey Win on Lachance Grand Slam 7-4

Missoula, MT - The Missoula Osprey rallied from a 4-1 deficit and capped it off with a magnificent ending on Sunday in front of a Kid's Day crowd of 1,722. The Osprey's comeback started in the 6th with a sort of gift as Osprey 1B Spencer Brickhouse walked with the bases loaded to score RF David Sanchez and pull the score to within 4-2. Then in the 7th, the Osprey got to work again. Brickhouse was front and center once again with a double to score Kevin Watson. Then after a walk to SS Liover Peguero loaded the bases, Osprey 2B Kevin Lachance then sent the crowd into a frenzy with a line drive homerun over the left field fence for the game winning Grand Slam! With the win, the Osprey won their second series of the season out of three and improved to 4-5 on the year. Missoula is 4-2 versus the Great Voyagers this season.

The Osprey now host the Billings Mustangs for a three game series beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Game times for all three games will be 7:05pm. Fans can follow all the action on television on SWX and on radio on ESPN Missoula.

Monday is Family Night. Fans can get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks for only $30 with the donation of a non-perishable food item. It is also Military Monday with 2 for 1 tickets for all active, reserve, and veteran military and their families.

