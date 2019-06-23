Owlz Fend off Raptors, 7-4

(Ogden, UT) The Orem Owlz and the Ogden Raptors traded leads on Saturday night as the Owlz took game three of a four-game series, beating the Raptors 7-4.

Morgan McCullough gave the Owlz a lead, driving in Adrian Rondon in the second inning, putting the Owlz in front 1-0.

The lead wouldn't last long as the Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Tre Todd lifted a ball over the right-field wall for a two-run homer, giving the Raptors a 2-1 lead.

After the Owlz tied the game in the fourth on a Mario Sanjur double, Ogden got their lead back thanks to Tre Todd once again, this time with an RBI double.

The Owlz big inning came in the sixth. After a one-out walk issued to Brandon White, Mario Sanjur doubled to left, scoring White to tie the game at three. The Owlz weren't done as they scored another run on a Jeremiah Jackson double and another on a D'Shawn Knowles sacrifice fly.

With the score 5-4 after a Jimmy Titus homer for the Raptors, Knowles gave the Owlz some insurance runs, blasting a two-run homer to left, extending the lead to 7-4. The Owlz would hang on as Chad Sykes (1) earned his first save of his pro career. Emilker Guzman (1-1) allowed just two earned runs in five innings to earn the win while Yeison Cespedes (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The Owlz will wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 at Lindquist Field. Yoel De Leon makes the start for the Owlz against Antonio Hernandez for Ogden.

