Grand Slam from O'Conner the Key Swing in 9-4 Win
August 31, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
Missoula MT- Things would remain tight for a large portion of the evening in game 2 of a 6 game slate between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders. Both teams would lead at one point or another over the course of the first 7 innings with neither team leading by more than 3. However, McClain O'Conner would change the trajectory of the game with one swing in a tie game in the bottom of the 7th.
Missoula would build a run scoring situation in the 7th loading the bases with a pair of singles, and a walk. With 2-outs recorded, O'Conner would be challenged by the hard throwing right-hander Isaiah Henry. The second year PaddleHead would prove to be up to the challenge, launching a grand slam over the wall in left center to give Missoula an 8-4 advantage. This would prove to be a crushing blow for Glacier as the Range Riders would never come close again the rest of the way in a 9-4 victory for the PaddleHeads.
