Mustangs Fall to Ogden 21-6

OGDEN - The Ogden Raptors scored 15 straight runs over three innings and the Billings Mustangs suffered a 21-6 defeat at the hands of the Raptors on Tuesday night at Lindquist Field.

Ogden (19-19, 48-38) has now won the first two game of this series as Billings (20-18, 45-39) surrendered the most runs and hits of any game this season, while also allowing a season-high four home runs.

Unlike Monday's game, offense showed up early on both sides. In the top of the first, Jalen Garcia led off with a triple off the center field wall against Ogden hurler Ronny Orta. Two pitches later, Crews Taylor followed with a single to right-center to bring home Garcia.

Ogden responded right away, though, against Mustangs starter Patrick Maybach. After a hit batter with one out, Jesus Valdez doubled down the left field, putting two men in scoring position. Brian Dansereau then brought in the first Ogden run with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Mustang came back, though, as Jacob Kline singled, stole second and scored on a Jordan Barth single in the second inning. One frame later, a walk and an error put runners on the corners. A wild pitch then allowed Juan Teixeira to score, putting the Mustangs ahead 3-1.

However, the tide turned in third. Against Maybach, Ogden strung together five singles, plating four runs. The key hit came from Sonny Ulliana, who looped a two-run single into center to cap off a four-run inning.

Jack Cunningham entered in the fourth, but things did not improve. Two more runs scored on three more hits. Already trailing 7-3, Ogden mounted a huge rally to pull away.

In the fifth, Ogden sent 12 men to the plate against a pair of Mustang pitchers. Pat Adams provided a big hit with a two-run single, Brian Dansereau and Reese Alexiades swatted back-to-back homers, and former Mustang Freddy Achecar capped off the nine-run frame with a solo homer, putting Ogden ahead 16-3.

Billings got one back in the sixth as Jacob Kline's third hit of the night produced an RBI, but the Mustangs left the bases loaded, ending their one chance to make serious inroads.

Jordan Hovey came on in the eighth inning on the mound and notched the first two strikeouts of his professional career, but he also allowed five runs in the inning, including Alexiades' second home run of the game, as Ogden crossed the 20-run plateau.

In the ninth, the Mustangs scored twice on a single by Andrew Fernandez and a double from Hovey, but Ogden still cruised to a 21-6 win.

The Mustangs will play game three in Ogden on Wednesday night. Billings will start RHP Pablo Arevalo (7-1, 5.31) and Ogden will throw RHP Polo Portela (5-4, 7.03). Pregame on Wednesday on the home of the Mustangs, ESPN 910/105.5 FM with Brennan Mense will begin at 6:10 ahead of a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

