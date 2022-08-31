2022 Fan Appreciation Week Coming
August 31, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release
A sneak peak in to Fan Appreciation Week!
Monday, September 5 vs Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 1:15PM - First Pitch: 2:00PM
Dollar Day (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones and ice cream sandwiches all game long.
Post-game Catch on the Field; Fans are invited to play catch on the field after the game (fans must bring their own balls and gloves).
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JWuTRw
Tuesday, September 6 vs Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM
Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game.
Boise Hawks Flea Market; Fans can come to the game and purchase previous season's limited edition giveaway items, along with other Hawks memorabilia.
Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Am9VZ7
Wednesday, September 7 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM
Feed Your Face Wednesday (Jimmy John's, Del Taco, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Lifetime); Fans can enjoy complimentary all-you-can-eat samples from our vendors (while supplies last) and select Boise Hawks concessions items until the end of the 4th inning!
Partner Madness; Fans will have the opportunity to win gift cards from select Boise Hawks partners.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Aq2Wyn
Thursday, September 8 vs Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM
Money Giveaway; All fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 cash.
Thirsty Thursday; Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.
College Night; Local college students (must show ID) will receive a General Admission seat for just $5.
Jersey Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed, game worn jersey by Hawks Manager, Gary Van Tol. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3AzQcFH
Friday, September 9 vs Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 6:15PM - Frist Pitch: 7:00PM
Post-game Fireworks (ITD and KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with the best fireworks show in all the Treasure Valley.
Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks and Wendy's have joined forced to become an alternative co-brand for the 2022 season. The Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator sandwich and a fan favorite.
Team Signed Baseball Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed baseball by the 2022 Boise Hawks. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QtPQFY
Saturday, September 10 vs Missoula PaddleHeads
Gates Open: 5:45PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM
Team Autograph Night; Fans will have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coaches on the field after the game.
Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45PM to 6:45PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.
Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20PM - 6:40PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.
Pepsi Friends and Family Night; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54.
Team Signed Bat Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed baseball bat by the 2022 Boise Hawks. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JYbcJ6
