2022 Fan Appreciation Week Coming

A sneak peak in to Fan Appreciation Week!

Monday, September 5 vs Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 1:15PM - First Pitch: 2:00PM

Dollar Day (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones and ice cream sandwiches all game long.

Post-game Catch on the Field; Fans are invited to play catch on the field after the game (fans must bring their own balls and gloves).

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JWuTRw

Tuesday, September 6 vs Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game.

Boise Hawks Flea Market; Fans can come to the game and purchase previous season's limited edition giveaway items, along with other Hawks memorabilia.

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Am9VZ7

Wednesday, September 7 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM

Feed Your Face Wednesday (Jimmy John's, Del Taco, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Lifetime); Fans can enjoy complimentary all-you-can-eat samples from our vendors (while supplies last) and select Boise Hawks concessions items until the end of the 4th inning!

Partner Madness; Fans will have the opportunity to win gift cards from select Boise Hawks partners.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Aq2Wyn

Thursday, September 8 vs Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM

Money Giveaway; All fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 cash.

Thirsty Thursday; Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

College Night; Local college students (must show ID) will receive a General Admission seat for just $5.

Jersey Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed, game worn jersey by Hawks Manager, Gary Van Tol. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3AzQcFH

Friday, September 9 vs Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15PM - Frist Pitch: 7:00PM

Post-game Fireworks (ITD and KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with the best fireworks show in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks and Wendy's have joined forced to become an alternative co-brand for the 2022 season. The Hawks will take the field as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator sandwich and a fan favorite.

Team Signed Baseball Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed baseball by the 2022 Boise Hawks. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QtPQFY

Saturday, September 10 vs Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 5:45PM - First Pitch: 7:00PM

Team Autograph Night; Fans will have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coaches on the field after the game.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45PM to 6:45PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20PM - 6:40PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54.

Team Signed Bat Raffle; Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $2 at Guest Services to win an autographed baseball bat by the 2022 Boise Hawks. All proceeds will go to benefit local non-profits.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JYbcJ6

