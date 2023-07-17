Gorman's Two Homers the Difference in Third Straight Loss

Madison, WI - The Mallards dropped their third consecutive ballgame at Warner Park to finish the homestand 1-3. Fond du Lac's Jack Gorman single handedly took control to push the Dock Spiders to their 4-3 win.

Both starting pitchers threw well in Monday night's contest. Nick West fulfilled his childhood dream of starting a game at Warner Park for the Mallards and tossed five innings, surrendering two runs. Fond du Lac's Sebastian Guzman gave Manager Doug Coe seven strong innings. Both starters allowed a solo home run including David Melfi's first as a Mallard.

Fond du Lac grabbed the lead in the top of the 7th on Jacob Anderson's sacrifice fly against Andrew Ravelo. The Mallards offense in the bottom half put runners on the corners after back-to-back singles. With nobody out, Kyle Schroedle, who doubled earlier in the game, bounced into a double-play to score the runner from third but 3rd Base Umpire Tyler Vandewater ruled baserunner interference on Cal Fisher which forced the runner back to third and erased the tie.

Fond du Lac turned to reliever Kade Walker to start the 8th. Madison loaded the bases against Walker and eventually scored the tying run on a passed ball. Coe used his bullpen for a second time in the inning and Eric Sipling entered to make his debut. He got Fisher to swing at the first pitch and pop out.

Mallards' closer Jax Traeger came on for the 9th and his first pitch was blasted to left by Gorman for his second longball. Madison was unable to respond in the bottom against Sipling.

Madison hits the road for one game against Wisconsin Rapids before welcoming the Rafters on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch at Witter Field is scheduled for 6:05 P.M. CST.

