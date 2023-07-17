Stingers to Host Barry Tractor Giveaway Night on Tuesday

July 17, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







Come on out to Bill Taunton Stadium for Barry Tractor Giveaway Night on Tuesday July 18 as the Willmar Stingers host the Rochester Honkers.

The first 250 fans to arrive at Bill Taunton Stadium will have their choice of either a red or green tractor bobblehead presented by Kandiyohi County Corn & Soybean Growers.

Gates will open at 6:05 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

The 2023 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

