Four Rivets Named to 2023 All-Star Team

On Thursday, July 13 the Northwoods League announced the rosters for the 2023 Northwoods League Great Lakes All-Star Game that will take place on Tuesday, July 25 in Traverse City Michigan.

Four players from the 2023 Rockford Rivets were named to the Great Lakes East Division roster: Tony Lindwedel, Nick DeMarco, Braden Duhon and Nick Vollmert.

Hailing from Notre Dame, Tony Lindwedel has been a solid backstop for the Rivet's defense. While serving behind the dish in 24 games, Lindwedel leads the team in 182 putouts.

Also from Notre Dame is Nick DeMarco who has been reliable for the Rivets on both defense and offense. DeMarco currently leads the Rivets in home runs with five. In 41 games, DeMarco has a total of 36 hits including seven doubles and 26 RBIs. DeMarco is versatile on the field not only serving as an infielder but has also made six appearances on the mound.

Braden Duhon, the outfielder from McNeese State University is another part of the Rivet's roster that can produce defensively and offensively. Duhon has a total of 80 putouts in the field and 80 assists. At the plate, Duhon stands with a .329 batting average as he leads the team with 39 hits and runs with 30. Duhon also ranks second on the team in RBIs with 31.

The final All-Star for the Rivets is pitcher Nick Vollmert. The right-handed pitcher from Southern Wesleyan University has made 14 appearances on the mound with an ERA of 3.11. Vollmert currently leads the team in strikeouts with 41. In his most recent outing on July 15, he had seven strikeouts earning him Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

