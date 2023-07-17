MoonDogs Split Series in First Trip to Thunder Bay Since 2019

A rain-soaked Sunday afternoon in Thunder Bay was foreshadowing of the result for the

Mankato MoonDogs as they closed out their two-game series with the Thunder Bay Border Cats,

dropping 8-1 on Sunday.

A scheduled first pitch from 1:35 p.m. was pushed back to 5:30 p.m. due to consistent rain in

Ontario all day, and once the game started, Mankato couldn't shake off the rust from the sit-and-

wait game.

The first two-and-a-half innings saw no scoring, with the MoonDogs leaving four runners on

base. However, the Border Cats struck for two runs, one on a wild pitch, and one on an RBI

single to open the scoring.

Caleb Strack (Iowa) got the start for Mankato, and although not perfect, pitched a decent game,

allowing one more run in the fifth inning and exited the game after five frames, allowing four

hits and three runs while striking out three. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't break through and

give him any run support.

The MoonDogs got on the board for the only time in the seventh inning. Down 4-0, Asher Bradd

(Illinois) reached on an error, stole second, and came around to score on the second double of the

day by Max Williams (Florida State) to make the score 4-1.

However, Thunder Bay would put the game to bed by putting up a giant four spot in the seventh

inning, and that was all they would need to coast to the 8-1 victory.

The loss put the black and orange one game back of first place in the second half Great Plains

West race. After an off day Monday, the MoonDogs are back in action Tuesday as they open up

a six-game homestand against the Bismarck Larks with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

