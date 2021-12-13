Gorman Traded to Quad City

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the trade of defensemen Evan Gorman to the Quad City Storm for future considerations.

This is the third trade of the season for the Havoc. Gorman played 7 games for the Havoc while putting up 2 assists.

Thank you and we wish you the best Evan!

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

