Dawgs Sign Klinecky, Release Menton

December 13, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Defenseman Daniel Klinecký

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Defenseman Daniel Klinecký(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed defenseman Daniel Klinecký and released defenseman/winger Brett Menton.

Klinecký joins the Dawgs after starting this season with HK Levice in Slovakia. The left-shot blue-liner recorded three goals and five assists in the first 17 games of the season, and previously played in the Federal Prospects Hockey League for the Carolina Thunderbirds in the 2019-2020 season. The Czech Republic native notched 18 goals, 42 assists, and a league-best plus-53 +/- rating in 46 games for the Thunderbirds during that campaign. The six-foot defenseman was named FPHL Defenseman Of The Year for the 2019-2020 season.

Menton joined Roanoke this past weekend after playing the first 16 games of the season with Macon. The five-foot-ten defenseman suited up for the Dawgs in both games against the Mayhem this weekend, registering three shots on goal, two penalty minutes, and a plus-one +/- rating. Prior to this season, Menton spent time in the FPHL and Sweden during his professional career.

The Dawgs is back home this weekend for a two game series against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m EST at Berglund Center. Friday night is Hockey Is For Everyone night, while Saturday night's game is the Teddy Bear Toss game. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.