Gophers Freshman Duo Back to the Beehive

The Willmar Stingers announce today that they have signed two returning Minnesota Gophers. Left-handed pitcher Will Whelan (Freshman) and infielder Jack Spanier (Freshman) will be back at Bill Taunton Stadium for the 2024 Northwoods League season.

Whelan, fulfilled the role as a serviceable lefty for field manager Freddy Smith last season. Predominately used out of the bullpen, Whelan tallied 19.2 innings pitched over nine appearances earning one save. Whelan has the potential to dominate the opposing batters with his wipeout pitch mix. Over his 19.2 innings, Whelan accrued a staggering 28 Ks averaging a rate of 13.12 K/9. Though snake bitten by missing the strike zone on occasion, Whelan and the Stingers are excited to welcome back the southpaw.

Prior to his collegiate career, Whelan was a three-sport Athlete for baseball, basketball, and football. His senior year, he was a finalist for both the Mr. Baseball Minnesota and East Metro Player of the Year awards. In addition to being named All-Section and All-State in his final season, he was also selected for the Play Ball! Minnesota All Star team. He was named Northwest Suburban All-Conference in baseball his junior and senior years, as well being selected to the Prep Baseball Report Future Games in the summer of 2021. Named Preseason Underclass All-American by Perfect Game, he has been named to three all-tournament teams, including honors at WWBA Midwest Championship. He was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 1 LHP in the state of Minnesota and No. 5 player overall.

Spanier, is a newer face to the Stingers' franchise. The right-handed infielder appeared in three games last season with ten at-bats. Though the volume of play does not stand out, Spanier gave Willmar an insight to the player he could be. In his short stint with the team in 2023, he did have an on base percentage over .460. A player who can get on base and work counts can only be an asset Smith would be glad to have in his pocket for the upcoming summer.

Looking back at his time at Rocori High School, Spanier totaled 10 varsity letters during his career between baseball, football, and basketball. A three-year starter for the Spartans at shortstop, Spanier finished his senior season as one of the top players in Minnesota. Over the previous two seasons, he helped lead the Spartans to a 29-19 record and twice into the section semifinals. Spanier was twice named to the All-District Team in addition to being named to the St. Cloud Times All-Metro 2nd Team. As a senior, he was named the Minnesota Player of the Year for Class 3A in addition to All-Conference, All-State and Play Ball! Minnesota All Star team selections.

These two Gophers are coming back for their second season in Willmar. Having seen and aided in the record setting 2023 season, Whelan and Spanier are itching to return and push the Stingers to the next level in 2024.

