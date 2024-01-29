Minot Hot Tots Announce First Recruit for the 2024 Season

MINOT, ND - The Minot Hot Tots have signed dynamic catcher Elias Fiddler for the 2024 season. Fiddler will be coming off his junior season with the Division I baseball program at the University of Utah to play in his second season in the Northwoods League. Last summer, Fiddler showcased his talents for the Kokomo Jackrabbits in the Great Lakes East Division.

The Northwoods League, renowned for providing a platform for talented college athletes to compete against top talent in the nation, serves as a stepping stone to propel their athletic careers to the next level. "I love the league and the atmosphere it brings every day," Fiddler said.

Known for his versatility, Elias Fiddler is a dynamic catcher and a skilled shortstop, offering the Hot Tots a unique blend of defensive prowess and offensive firepower. His powerful bat, evidenced by an 87 mph exit velocity, was on full display during his winning performance at the 2022 South Collegiate Florida League home run derby.

Fiddler transferred to Utah after a season at Phoenix College, where he boasted a .354 batting average, launched 16 extra-base hits, and stole 20 bases across 55 games. The University of Utah's baseball program has a rich history, having been crowned PAC 12 Champions in 2016, Mountain West Conference tournament champions in 2009, and three Northern Division Championships in the Western Athletic Conference.

"Elias has proven to have offensive success wherever he's gone and his defensive versatility allows us to float him around the field and keep his bat in the lineup," Hot Tots head coach Mitch Gallagher said. "He had a lot of success at his junior college and has impressed his coaches at Utah. He's excited about the opportunity, and I know he will be an important piece to our lineup."

Fiddler sees potential for the 2024 season in Minot. "I don't see why we can't win the whole thing," he said. "Mostly, I want to be very competitive and win ball games and have a great time with all the guys."

