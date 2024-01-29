Express Announce New Partnership for the 2024 Season

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express announce a new partnership with River Bend Winery for the 2024 season. River Bend Winery and Distillery will be the official sponsor of Wine Wednesdays for the 2024 season. Every Wednesday home game, 6/5, 6/12, 6/19, 7/10, and 717, will feature half-off wine pours until the 5th inning.

The Express will be featuring the following wines from River Bend Winery and Distillery:

Sunset - A sweet red bursting with fruity aroma and flavor

La Crescent - A Semi-sweet white with notes of grapefruit and citrus

Riesling - A semi-dry white with hints of lime and a smooth finish

River Bend Blend - A dry red blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir saved in American Oak

River Bend Winery and Distillery is currently open every other weekend (2/10-11, 2/24-25, 3/9-10, and 3/23-24) until the end of March. Open every weekend in April and open Wednesday - Sunday starting in May.

Their hours are:

Wed-Sat - 11 am - 7 pm

Sunday - 11 am - 5 pm

River Bend Winery is located at 10439 33rd Ave in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

