Gonzalez Walks It Off, Frogs Win 5-4

July 16, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez knocked in the tying and walk off runs with a pair of clutch ninth inning singles as the Frogs came back to beat the Hops 5-4, securing a series win and pushing their overall record to 44-40.

Harry Ford, Cole Young and Gonzalez showed fans why they are the #1 #2 and #4 prospects in the Mariners system, going 8-14 with two home runs and four RBIs in the contest.

Everett starter Jimmy Joyce came into Sunday looking almost unhittable in the 2023 season. In 27.1 innings over seven games, Joyce had a minuscule 0.99 ERA with 36 strikeouts. He continued to support this trend in the first three innings against Hillsboro, only giving up one hit and striking out four as he held the Hops scoreless.

Joyce received some run support from his newest teammate in the bottom of the third when Young blasted his first AquaSox home run over the right center field wall to make it 1-0 Everett.

The Hops managed to scratch across a run in the fourth with a nifty double steal between Kristian Robinson and Junior Franco. When Franco broke from first to second, Robinson broke home and scored, tying the game at one.

Hillsboro pulled their starter Billy Corcoran after three solid innings of one run ball, where he gave up three hits and recorded three strikeouts. Hillsboro went to Dillion Larsen out of the pen.

The Hops got their first big hit of the game in the fifth when David Martin launched a solo home run over the right center field wall to give his team a 2-1 lead. The Hops' offensive attack continued in the inning, scoring two more before the frame closed to make it 4-1 Hillsboro.

Joyce would exit the game after five innings where he surrendered three earned runs on five hits and struck out eight. Luis Curvelo took over out of the pen.

After Curvelo held things down in the sixth, the AquaSox began rallying back. A pair of solo home runs from Ford and #14 prospect Axel Sanchez made it a 4-3 game as Everett looked primed for a comeback.

The Everett bullpen did their part, pitching superbly for a second straight night. Luis Curvelo, Jarod Bayless, and Kyle Hill combined for four shutout innings from the sixth to the ninth, striking out five.

Everett's offense would reward the pen in a big way, scoring two runs in the ninth before the Hops could even record an out, giving the AquaSox the walk-off win and the series.

LOOKING AHEAD: The next AquaSox series kicks off on Tuesday against the Tri-City Dust Devils. The six-game series features many great promotions including: Kids Day At The Ballpark (July 19th with a 12:05 first pitch), Brewfest presented by Independent Beer Bar and Mac & Jack's (July 20), Pink At The Park (July 21), AquaSox Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by Pizza Hut (July 22 - first 1,000 fans), Washington State Alumni Night (July 22), and Sunday Fun Day (July 22 - YMCA Game, Root Beer Float Day, Signature Sunday, and Kids Run The Bases). In addition, we will have another spectacular fireworks show on the 21st. Get your tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.