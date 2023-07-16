Walk-Off Homer Completes C's Sweep

VANCOUVER, BC - Devonte Brown's second game-winning homer of the weekend - this time a three-run walk-off in the bottom of the ninth - spurred the Canadians to a 5-3 triumph over the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] Sunday afternoon at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. It was Vancouver's league-best eighth walk-off win of the year and improved their record to a season-high 19 games over .500 at 51-32.

Eugene scored two runs in the eighth to tie the game and used a lead-off solo shot from #7 Giants prospect Aeverson Arteaga in the ninth to take a 3-2 lead. Down to their last three outs, the C's got consecutive walks from Gabby Martinez and Estiven Machado to set the table for Brown, who had homered in three of his last four games prior to today's action. The Newnan, GA native blasted a 1-1 pitch into the home bullpen to send the sellout crowd into a celebratory frenzy.

The Canadians opened the scoring in the first inning when Cade Doughty delivered a two-out RBI single and doubled their advantage in the sixth when Doughty hit a solo shot to make it 2-0.

C's starter Rafael Sanchez turned in his finest outing in High-A thus far. The right-hander logged his first quality start since joining the roster in May with six scoreless innings that featured two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Eric Pardinho (H, 1) tossed a scoreless seventh to keep the Canadians in front 2-0.

The win secured the first series sweep of the year for Vancouver and improved their home record to a league-best 29-12. It was also their 21st comeback win of the year; nine of those have come in the second half.

After an off-day Monday, the C's travel to Spokane to take on the Indians [Rockies] at Avista Stadium Tuesday through Sunday next week. They'll return to The Nat on Tuesday, July 25 for a six-game set with the Everett AquaSox [Mariners]. Tickets, promotions and broadcast details are available via CanadiansBaseball.com.

