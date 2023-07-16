Dust Devils Comeback Denied by Indians

A late charge by the Tri-City Dust Devils (7-10 2H, 41-42) fell a run shy Saturday night, with the visiting Spokane Indians (9-8 2H, 42-40) holding on for a 3-2 win at Gesa Stadium to even the three-game series at a game apiece.

The visitors from the Lilac City scored in their first opportunity, with a two-run single by Spokane 2B Nic Kent opening the scoring in a top of the 1st inning that saw the Indians collect four hits. Tri-City starter Caden Dana (2-4) dug in from there, allowing just one hit and one walk each for the remainder of his six-inning quality start. Dana struck out nine, including five in a row at one point, and retired the last 12 batters he faced.

The two Dust Devils runs came in the bottom of the 7th inning, after Spokane CF Benny Montgomery's third double of the game plated SS Ryan Ritter for a 3-0 lead. Indians reliever Keegan James (3-1) walked both 3B Werner Blakely and C Gustavo Campero to open the inning before being replaced by Juan Mejia. Mejia attempted a pickoff at second base, but his throw went wide and skipped into center field, moving Blakely to third and Campero to second on the throwing error. DH Casey Dana then drew a third walk to load the bases with no one out.

That brought CF D'Shawn Knowles to the plate. Mejia induced a groundball to short, with Knowles beating the throw to first to prevent the double play. Blakely scored on the RBI fielder's choice, making it a 3-1 game with runners on the corners and one out in the 7th. Mejia again looked to pick off a runner, catching Knowles leaning at first and throwing to the bag for what looked like the second out. Home plate umpire Nelson Fraley, though, ruled Mejia had set and then moved before the pickoff, a balk that scored Campero to bring Tri-City within a run at 3-2.

The Dust Devils then had runners on in both the 8th and 9th innings, but the big hit to tie or win the ballgame eluded them. Spokane closer Angel Chivilli gave up a hit to Knowles with two out in the bottom of the 9th, then threw a wild pitch that allowed Knowles to advance to second. Chivilli, who Tri-City walked off his last time on the Gesa Stadium mound, would strike out LF Joe Stewart to end the game and collect his 14th save of the year.

Both teams saw long outings from members of its bullpen. Dust Devils righty Michael Darrell-Hicks pitched the final three innings, giving up only a run on two hits and striking out three. Indians lefty Mason Green, meanwhile, threw four scoreless innings in a short-notice spot start after scheduled starter Carson Palmquist was scratched earlier in the day.

At the plate Tri-City got multi-hit games from both Knowles (2-4, RBI FC) and 1B Matt Coutney (2-4, 2B). As well, both Gustavo Campero (0-2, 2 BB, R) and Casey Dana (1-3, BB) reached base twice for the Dust Devils in the ballgame.

The rubber match of the three-game set is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, on a Sundae Sunday presented by CO-Energy. In celebration of National Ice Cream Day, $1 sundaes will be available throughout the night to help fans sweetly stay cool.

Tri-City is scheduled to send right-hander Chase Chaney (5-3, 3.59 ERA) to the mound, with Spokane also giving the ball to a righty, Jarrod Cande (4-2, 3.58 ERA). Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

