Golf Night Is Tuesday, May 21

May 13, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





To kick off the Senior PGA Championship Week at Oak Hill Country Club, the Red Wings 4th annual Golf Night is Tuesday, May 22 at Frontier Field!

The night features an appearance by 5x PGA Tour winner Billy Mayfair. His most notable wins include the 1995 Tour Championship and the 1998 Nissan Open, where he holds the distinction of being the only player to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff in a PGA TOUR event. In 29 seasons on the PGA TOUR, Mayfair has five victories, 15 runner-up finishes (including five playoff runner-ups), five third-place outings and 73 Top-10s, amassing more than $20 million in earnings. Mayfair will sign autographs from 6-6:40 in the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

The first 1,000 fans on Golf Night will receive this Tiger....errr Spikes t-shirt courtesy of the Rochester Nissan Dealers!

Our popular post-game closest-to-the-pin contest is back. Fans wishing to participate can sign up at our table in the Main Breezeway during the game. Prizes for this year's contest include tickets to the 2019 Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill, Wings golf polo, free rounds of golf and more!

Other highlights of the night include a three-hole mini golf challenge, an inflatable chipping contest courtesy of the Western NY PGA, on field Happy Gilmore imitations and more!

