McRae Earns International League Pitcher of the Week Award

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the International League announced the IL Pitcher of the Week as Indianapolis Indians starting pitcher Alex McRae. This is the first weekly award of his career. He is the third Tribe member to bring home the award, following Dario Agrazal last week and Mitch Keller on April 22.

McRae has gone 2-0 in his last two starts after giving up a combined three runs on only six hits in 12.2 innings. On May 9 at Scranton/WB, he was perfect through 5.2 innings and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, giving up only one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. On the year he holds a 5.40 ERA (22er/36.2ip) in seven starts for the Tribe with a 3-2 record.

Among IL pitchers, McRae is tied for sixth with 36.2 innings pitched on the season. He sits behind teammate Eduardo Vera, who is fifth with 37.0 innings. He is tied for second with Vera in strikeouts by an Indianapolis pitcher with 32.

All of McRae's wins this season have come on three quality starts, in which he has allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits. In those starts (18.2 innings) he has 15 strikeouts.

McRae was selected out of Jacksonville University as Pittsburgh's 10th-round pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He made his major league debut last season.

