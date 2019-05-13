Vic Gregovits Named Louisville Bats Chief Operating Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats have named veteran sports executive Vic Gregovits as the team's new chief operating officer. Gregovits has spent over 25 years in sports sales, marketing, management and organizational leadership roles in professional sports.

"I am thrilled to be joining an organization as successful as the Louisville Bats," said Gregovits. "I look forward to working with the community and getting to know our fans."

Gregovits, who graduated with a Sports Management degree from Robert Morris University, has experience working with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians as Director of Ticket Sales, Philadelphia Eagles as Vice President of Sales and with the Pittsburgh Pirates as Vice President of Marketing and Broadcasting.

Vic then moved to his alma mater, Robert Morris, to run Island Sports Center as the Chief Executive Officer, before returning to the Indians as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

He also formed VSG Marketing Consulting, LLC in 2013, working on naming rights agreements, corporate partnerships, strategic planning and training. He most recently served as Team President of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football.

"We are greatly looking forward to Vic joining an already strong leadership group with the Bats that includes Gary Ulmer, Greg Galiette, Michele Anderson and Scott Shoemaker," said Louisville Bats owner Stuart Katzoff.

Vic and his wife Patty have two children, Jason and Samantha.

