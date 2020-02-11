Goldeyes to Volunteer at Winnipeg Harvest on Friday

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes will be volunteering at Winnipeg Harvest on Friday, February 14th from 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Members of the Goldeyes' front office staff, pitcher Victor Capellan, and team mascot Goldie will assist Winnipeg Harvest in their ongoing effort to 'give from the heart.'

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to Winnipeg Harvest (located at 1085 Winnipeg Avenue) on February 14th. The Goldeyes will also be accepting donations at Shaw Park throughout the week for delivery on Friday.

Additionally, the Goldeyes will present a donation to Winnipeg Harvest on behalf of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation.

Located at 1085 Winnipeg Avenue, Winnipeg Harvest is a food distribution and training centre committed to eliminating the need for food banks throughout our community. During the baseball season, the Goldeyes partner with Winnipeg Harvest and Peak of the Market to collect non-perishable food items through the use of donation bins located at each of the entrances at Shaw Park. For more information, visit www.winnipegharvest.org

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is on Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints.

For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, group tickets, and Skysuites, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

