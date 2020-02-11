Railroaders to Host First Annual Railroader Classic

February 11, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - Four of the top junior college baseball teams in the region will make their way to Cleburne as the Railroaders host the first annual Railroader Classic at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium's ticket office Monday-Friday from 9-5, or online at: https://bit.ly/2HaPOAK.

Beginning Thursday, February 20, and running through Saturday, February 22, the 2020 Classic features Hill College, Midland College, Panola College, and New Mexico Junior College competing in a total of six games over three days. Midland College and New Mexico Junior College represent the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC), with Hill College competing in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC). Both fall within Region V, while Panola College hails from the East Division of Region XIV.

Tickets are available now to the general public at the rate of $5 for a one-day adult pass, while children age five and younger receive free admission. Students of the participating schools will be admitted for free with a valid student ID card. Parking is free.

Full Game Schedule:

Thursday, February 20

5:00 PM - Midland College vs. Hill College

Friday, February 21

10:00 AM - Midland College vs. Hill College

2:00 PM - Midland College vs. Panola College

6:00 PM - Hill College vs. New Mexico Junior College

Saturday, February 22

10:00 AM - Panola College vs. New Mexico Junior College

2:00 PM - Midland College vs. Panola College

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.