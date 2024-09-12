Goldeyes to Host Decisive Game Three Thursday

September 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Ramón Bramasco of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

Ramón Bramasco of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) evened the West Division Championship Series at a game apiece Wednesday evening with a 5-3 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Blue Cross Park.

With the Goldeyes leading 3-2 in the top of the eighth inning, centre fielder Kona Quiggle singled to right field scoring shortstop Peter Brookshaw. Fargo Moorhead (3-2) went ahead one batter later when catcher Juan Fernández's base hit to right brought in Quiggle.

The RedHawks added an insurance run in the ninth as third baseman Michael Hallquist drove in first baseman Michael Chiu with a single to left field that made the score 5-3.

Winnipeg had scored three times in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Second baseman Jake McMurray sprinted home on a wild pitch before right fielder Max Murphy brought shortstop Ramón Bramasco and centre fielder Miles Simington.

Fargo-Moorhead trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth on right fielder Ismael Alcántara doubled to centre field, bringing left fielder Alec Olund home.

Brookshaw led off the sixth with a home run to right that cut the Goldeyes' lead to one.

Parker Harm (W, 1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen. He went four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six. Alex DuBord (S, 3) worked the final two frames and gave up two hits but kept Winnipeg from crossing the plate.

Thomas Ponticelli (L, 0-1) was the fifth of seven pitchers used by the Goldeyes in the ballgame. He went two thirds of an inning and surrendered a run on two hits.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cross Park with the winner moving on to face the Kane County Cougars in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. Lefty Mitchell Lambson (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will start for Winnipeg while the RedHawks will go with right-hander Nile Ball (0-0, 0.00).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets and the Goldeyes Ticket Office from 9:00 a.m. onward.

