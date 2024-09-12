Explorers Clubhouse Manager Claims Award

September 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

*SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association of Professional Baseball has named Sioux City Explorers Clubhouse Manager Austin Jankowiak the Clubhouse Manager of the year. The New York native is in his first season with the Explorers after spending the last several years working in Buffalo with the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate.

"I am very honored and humbled to receive this award. I would not have been able to put together the great experience for the teams that I did without the help of my assistant Easton Hodgins and the Sioux City Explores and Tom Backemeyer who supported me the whole year and made it all possible," said Jankowiak.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to congratulate Austin on this honor. His hard work this season taking care of both the home and visiting teams is greatly appreciated, and he is well deserving of this award. Many times, the clubhouse manager role can be under-appreciated, and we are excited that Austin's dedication to his craft has been recognized amongst the American Association," said Tom Backemeyer, Vice-President and General Manager of the Sioux City Explorers.

The award is voted on by the member teams of the American Association. Jankowiak not only oversees the home side for the Explorers, but he is also responsible for the visiting teams as they come to Lewis and Clark Park during the season. The clubhouse manager's duties include providing post-game meals, washing and sorting the team's uniforms as well as providing a home away from home for the visiting teams in Sioux City. It is a hands-on, do-it-all, behind-the-scenes position that goes unnoticed to most fans but is not lost on the players and field staff who take the field at Lewis and Clark Park.

"I am proud of Austin for all the hard work this year. He is a huge part of our success on the field as he does all the hard work behind the scenes," added Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery.

Sioux City Explorers Clubhouse Manager Austin Jankowiak watches the Sioux City Explorers and the Winnipeg Goldeyes July 3, 2024 at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo credit Sioux City Explorers)

