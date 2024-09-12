RedHawks Come from Behind to Force WDCS Game 3

WINNIPEG, Man. - In a must-win Game 2 of the West Division Championship Series Wednesday night at Blue Cross Park, five RedHawks batters had multiple hits and the bullpen didn't give up a run as Fargo-Moorhead rallied late for a 5-3 win in front of 4,745 to force a decisive Game 3.

Two runs in the eighth inning and an insurance run in the ninth flipped the game after Winnipeg took an early 3-0 lead in the third inning.

Parker Harm earned the win after throwing four scoreless innings in relief of Colten Davis, including a dramatic, strikeout escape from a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the seventh inning. Alex DuBord followed with a two-inning shutdown performance to earn his third save of the postseason.

Ismael Alcantara doubled in the RedHawks' first run in the fifth inning, then, in the sixth, Peter Brookshaw launched a home run over the right field fence into the Manitoba night to get the visitors within one.

In the eighth, the RedHawks hushed the hometown crowd with manufactured runs off Kona Quiggle and Juan Fernandez RBI singles after Brookshaw led off the inning with a walk and a stolen base.

Brookshaw finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Not to be outdone, Juan Fernandez had three hits and the one RBI.

A Michael Hallquist single brought home the insurance run in the ninth inning.

With the WDCS leveled 1-1, the RedHawks and Goldeyes will play the winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Winnipeg.

