Goldeyes to Call Blue Cross Park Home

November 8, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club and Manitoba Blue Cross are excited to announce the team's downtown ballpark will now be known as Blue Cross Park. Effective immediately, the new name is part of a ten-year agreement between the two local organizations.

"The Goldeyes are proud of the many collaborations we have made over the years with local businesses, so when it came time to seek a new naming rights partner it was very important that it be a Manitoba-based enterprise," said team President Sam Katz. "Manitoba Blue Cross is a name that is known to and trusted by Manitobans, and we look forward to the exciting days ahead at Blue Cross Park."

The Goldeyes have called the 7,000-seat venue home since it opened in 1999. The facility was expanded to its current footprint in 2003 and now includes 29 Skysuites, two patio decks, a Picnic Park, and a Craft Beer Corner - the first of its kind in Manitoba.

"Our alliance with the province's beloved baseball team is well-suited to Manitoba Blue Cross as both organizations are committed to the community and focused on benefiting the health and well-being of Manitobans," says Benjamin Graham, President and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross. "The Goldeyes have a long history of bringing together families and friends each year, and as Manitoba Blue Cross celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary in 2024, we are proud to know that Blue Cross Park will continue to be a place where everyone can make new memories for seasons to come."

The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club and Manitoba Blue Cross are both actively committed to the community. The Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised nearly $3 million for children's charities in Manitoba. As a not-for-profit, Manitoba Blue Cross has donated over $30 million to a variety of valuable causes across the province related to wellness, mental health, community development and diversity through its Colour of Caring program.

In addition to Goldeyes games, the ballpark has hosted numerous concerts, charity events, and amateur baseball competitions, including the 1999 Pan American Games and the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.