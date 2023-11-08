Canaries Release 2024 Schedule

November 8, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries are excited to release their 2024 schedule.

The Canaries will open the 2024 season on May 10th in Oconomowoc, WI against the Lake Country Dockhounds. The Canaries home schedule begins with a 6-game series on Friday, May 17th against the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

The American Association Regular Season schedule will once again span 100 games, 50 on the road and 50 at the Birdcage.

The Canaries will host two Monday matinee games, both starting at 11:05AM. Canaries fans will enjoy eight games on each of the remaining days of the week.

Fresh off a playoff berth, following a 52-48 regular season, which saw the Birds catch fire in August, the Canaries look to continue the momentum into a deep playoff push in 2024. Reigning Manager of the Year, Mike Meyer, is back for the 8th season at the helm.

This summer, you will see all your favorite promotions back and better than ever! The full promotional calendar is scheduled to be announced in January, and will be highlighted by bobblehead giveaways, pop-culture anniversaries, and much, much more!

For the latest news and information about Canaries Baseball, Special Events, Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Corporate Partnerships call the Box Office at 605-336-6060 or visit the club's Official Website at www.sfcanaries.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.