Goldeyes Sign Left-Hander Smith

March 22, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed left-handed pitcher Jaylen Smith on Tuesday.

Smith made 13 relief appearances last season for the Philadelphia Phillies' Rookie Florida Complex League affiliate. The Killeen, Texas native tied for fourth in the 18-team league with four saves. In 14.2 innings pitched, the 22-year-old Smith struck out 12 and allowed just eight hits.

"Jaylen has a good arm and he has some upside," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "The skill set and talent is there. He was up to 92 mph in spring training. He's hungry and wants to be here, and I'm excited to bring him along."

Smith was drafted by the Phillies in the 29th round in 2018 out of Copperas Cove High School (Copperas Cove, Texas) and is entering his fourth season of professional baseball. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Smith has held the opposition to a .206 batting average during his career, including a .139 mark (5-for-36) against left-handed hitters.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 20 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dakota Conners

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Erasmo Pinales

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Jaylen Smith

C/OF Deon Stafford

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

RHP Jose Vasquez

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

