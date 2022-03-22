I Love the 90's Tour Is Coming to Sioux Falls

March 22, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Ballpark Music and the Sioux Falls Canaries are excited to announce the I Love the 90s Tour will be coming to the Birdcage on Friday, August 5, 2022, with legendary artists Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature featuring Treach, Tone Loc, Young MC and DJ Kool.

The Presale starts on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 10am CT. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Ilovethe90stour.com or at the Sioux Fall Canaries box office.

"Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90's Tour... FINALLY" confirms the tour's headliner, Vanilla Ice. "We've been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have, too - so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90's where the party never stops!"

"We have never been more excited to get back to normal... and there's no better way than to party like we did in the 90s. Life was easier, less stress, more fun. Live music has been missed dearly the last two summers, but it's time to get out and let loose," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "There isn't a better place to do it than at the Birdcage. The stadium was built for baseball, but we are going to turn it into a wild concert venue for the night! We all deserve this!"

This is the latest edition of the blockbuster throwback tour which launched in 2016 and was "an instant hit", according to Rolling Stone. You've seen them take over the Today Show 2 years in a row, join Pitbull's New Year's Eve on Fox, and blow the roof off Good Morning America. With over 300 tour dates since its launch, it continues to be a fan favorite time and time again, landing it on Pollstar's Top-Grossing Tours list ahead of some of today's biggest acts the year it debuted. "Whether you are a '90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this ... immersive dance party is the perfect event for you," raves E Online.

Ticket pricing starts at $29 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Super VIP packages will also be available that include meet and greets with all your favorite artists. Hospitality options for groups are available, including a limited number of Luxury Suites. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 605-336-6060. For those that want more space to spread out, Lawn Field seating will be available on the sides of the stage for fans to bring a blanket and enjoy one of the most comfortable concert experiences around.

The pre-sale opens tomorrow and tickets will be available for purchase online at www.Ilovethe90stour.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.