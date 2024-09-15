Goldeyes Shut out by Cougars in Game Two

September 15, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cameron Stephens/Kane County Cougars) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Cameron Stephens/Kane County Cougars)

GENEVA, IL - A bloop single to right field in the bottom of the fourth inning drove in the game's only run as the Kane County Cougars (6-0) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 1-0 in game two of the Miles Wolff Cup Final at Northwestern Medicine Field Sunday afternoon.

With two out in the inning, left fielder Cornelius Randolph singled, stole second, and scored on designated hitter Todd Lott's base hit. Kane County now leads the best-of-five series two games to none.

Winnipeg (4-4) did not record a hit until the ninth inning but managed to load the bases before right fielder Miles Simington grounded into a 1-2-3 double play to end the ballgame.

Landen Bourassa (L, 0-1) started for the Goldeyes and worked 7.2 innings, allowing just the one run on eight hits. Sunday's loss marked the third time this season Bourassa has lost a 1-0 decision.

Cougars' starter Jack Fox, making his first appearance of the postseason, exited after seven innings. He struck out three and walked one. Tyler Beardsley (S, 3) pitched the ninth and gave up two hits.

The remainder of the series will be played at Blue Cross Park in Winnipeg, with game three scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Goldeyes have not announced their starter, while lefty Tommy Sommer (0-0, 0.00) will take the mount for Kane County.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

If necessary, games four and five would take place Wednesday and Thursday, also at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

Images from this story



Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa

(Cameron Stephens/Kane County Cougars)

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.